China's Huawei pitching in for Hungary's "Gigabit Society" goal

Xinhua) 09:59, May 14, 2021

People visit the booth of China's telecoms company Huawei during the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Telecom World 2019 held in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 10, 2019. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecoms giant Huawei on Thursday launched an innovative AirPON optical access solution to help Hungary meet its goal of providing high-speed network connections to 95 percent of households in a "Gigabit society" by 2030, the company said in a press release.

On the occasion of World Telecommunications Day, Huawei launched its AirPON technology at an event titled "2021 World Telecommunications and Information Society Day" at Szechenyi Istvan University in Gyor, western Hungary.

"AirPON technology accelerates the construction of a Gigabit Society," said Karoly Solymar, Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology of Hungary. "In order to maintain social and economic development and competitiveness, Hungary continues to prioritize the development of fast, low-latency data transmission and the Internet, which require both wired and wireless technologies."

Colin Cai, CEO of Huawei Technologies Hungary, said: "Huawei AirPON technology has greatly shortened the time of fiber to the home, realized rapid and low-cost construction of fiber optic networks, accelerated the popularization of gigabit broadband networks, and made important contributions to the digital transformation of the Hungarian Gigabit Society."

Huawei had a total investment of 1.5 billion U.S. dollars in Hungary since it began operations in the country in 2005, according to the release.

Hungary now hosts Huawei's largest supply center outside of China, which serves over 50 countries.

