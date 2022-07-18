Chinese, Hungarian FMs hold phone talks on bilateral ties, Ukraine

Xinhua) 08:29, July 18, 2022

BEIJING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto talked over phone on Sunday about bilateral ties and the Ukraine crisis.

During the phone talks initiated by the Hungarian side, Szijjarto briefed Wang about the current situation in Europe and Hungary, especially economic and financial challenges facing Hungary due to the spillover effect of the Ukraine crisis.

The Hungarian side is pleased about the achievements of Hungary-China cooperation in various fields, in particular the smooth progress of cooperation in trade and investment, Szijjarto said, adding that his country is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with China to constantly promote Hungary-China comprehensive strategic partnership to new levels.

Hungary welcomes investment by Chinese enterprises and will provide them convenience and a favorable environment, he said.

Wang said that the Ukraine crisis has not only seriously impacted Europe, and its negative spillover effect has also affected the whole world.

Referring to the Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting held recently, Wang noted that all sides expressed deep concern over the issue, and that China has proposed initiatives to tackle global food and energy security.

China is not a party directly related to the issue but it hasn't sat on its hands, neither will it add fuel to the flames, Wang said, adding that China will consistently and firmly promote dialogue and peace talks.

The lessons from the Ukraine crisis are profound and worth well learning for all sides, Wang noted, saying that in the long run, the parties should discuss building a balanced, effective, and sustainable European security framework, so as to realize lasting peace and security.

China, Wang said, cherishes the trust and friendship with Hungary, and appreciates the Hungarian side for always upholding justice in China-related issues, understanding China's just propositions and supporting China in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests.

China is ready to work with Hungary to make the two countries' relationship a model of state to state relations featuring a higher degree of maturity and mutual trust, Wang said.

China will continue to unswervingly pursue a friendly policy towards Hungary and stay positive and open towards mutually beneficial cooperation, Wang said, adding that China will support Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Hungary, and hopes the Hungarian side will provide stable policy expectations and a sound business environment.

Wang said he believes that Hungary will continue to uphold an objective and just position, and push the European Union to adopt positive and practical policies towards China.

Szijjarto said that China has never been an opponent of Europe but a partner who brings cooperation opportunities.

The Hungarian side will continue to be committed to promoting Europe-China cooperation featuring mutual respect, equity and mutual benefit, he added.

