57 killed, 7,683 injured in floods across Pakistan in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- At least 57 people were killed and 7,683 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to a report released by the NDMA on Friday evening, at least 17 children and 18 women were among those who lost their lives in different flood-related accidents across the country.

The country's southern Sindh province was the worst-hit region with 38 killed and 7,204 others injured, followed by the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with 17 deaths, and other regions with two deaths, while the eastern Punjab province reported 471 injured people, the report said.

Moreover, 320,680 houses were destroyed and 3,766 livestock perished, it added.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains and floods since mid-June has risen to around 1,265 along with 12,577 injured, according to the latest statistics updated by the NDMA.

The NDMA said that 169,676 people have been rescued since the beginning of the crisis, adding that 627,793 people are currently living in the camps.

Additionally, 1,427,039 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 735,584 livestock have perished in the rains across the country, it said.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers and non-government organizations were underway in the flood-hit areas.

