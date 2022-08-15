Independence Day celebrated in Pakistan
People hold a Pakistani national flag on a motorbike to celebrate the country's Independence Day in Lahore, Pakistan, on Aug. 14, 2022. (Photo by Sajjad/Xinhua)
Pakistani police force march during an event to celebrate the country's Independence Day in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Aug. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
Pakistani police force march during an event to celebrate the country's Independence Day in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Aug. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
Pakistani police force march during an event to celebrate the country's Independence Day in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Aug. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)
Pakistani soldiers attend a ceremony to mark the country's Independence Day in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Aug. 14, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
Pakistani soldiers attend a ceremony to mark the country's Independence Day in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Aug. 14, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
Pakistani students wave national flags during a ceremony to mark the country's Independence Day in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Aug. 14, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
Photos
