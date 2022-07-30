Home>>
Pakistan records 605 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
(Xinhua) 16:09, July 30, 2022
Pakistan reported 605 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of the infected to 1,553,930, the country's ministry of health said on Saturday.
A total of 30,486 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with three deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's statistics.
On Friday, 19,236 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan, with a positivity ratio of 3.15 percent.
Up to 176 patients are in critical condition.
(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pakistan's Supreme Court overrules Hamza Shahbaz's election as chief minister of Punjab province
- 310 killed, nearly 300 injured as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Pakistan
- Parliamentary speakers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Pakistan hail new "Asian century"
- 282 killed, over 200 injured as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Pakistan
- Chinese FM expresses sympathy to Pakistani FM over suffering caused by floods in Pakistan
- Rain-related accidents leave 165 killed, 171 injured in Pakistan
- 4 terrorists gunned down in operation in NW Pakistan: military
- Soldier killed in shootout with terrorists in NW Pakistan: army
- Pakistani experts urge efforts to learn from China's good governance, growth model
- Pakistani FM holds phone conversation with U.S. secretary of state
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.