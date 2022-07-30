Pakistan records 605 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Xinhua) 16:09, July 30, 2022

Pakistan reported 605 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of the infected to 1,553,930, the country's ministry of health said on Saturday.

A total of 30,486 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with three deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's statistics.

On Friday, 19,236 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan, with a positivity ratio of 3.15 percent.

Up to 176 patients are in critical condition.

