Chinese FM expresses sympathy to Pakistani FM over suffering caused by floods in Pakistan

Xinhua) 09:49, July 17, 2022

NANNING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday sent a message of sympathy to Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over the suffering caused by the floods in Pakistan.

In his message, Wang said that he was shocked to learn that many parts of Pakistan were hit by heavy floods, which had caused serious casualties and property losses, and he expressed his deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, the injured and the people in the affected areas.

The Chinese government and people will always stand side by side with the Pakistani government and people, Wang said, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the Pakistani government, the Pakistani people will surely overcome the disaster and resume normal work and life at an early date.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)