China's major alcohol enterprises report mixed performance in H1
(Xinhua) 16:10, July 30, 2022
China's major alcohol enterprises reported mixed performance in terms of output in the first half of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
Major distilleries saw the output of Chinese Baijiu, a type of distilled spirit, up 0.4 percent year on year to 3.75 million kiloliters in the reporting period, while that of breweries dropped 2 percent to 18.44 million kiloliters, data from the ministry showed.
Major wine-makers saw their output down 29.2 percent year on year to 97,000 kiloliters in the same period.
Major alcohol makers are those with annual operating revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.97 million U.S. dollars).
