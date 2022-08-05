Blast kills 1, injures 14 in SW Pakistan

Xinhua) 14:41, August 05, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- At least one person was killed and 14 others were injured when a blast went off in Pakistan's southwest Quetta city, according to hospital and police sources on Friday.

Waseem Baig, spokesperson for the Civil Hospital Quetta, told Xinhua that the hospital has received 14 injured people who are being treated in the trauma center of the hospital.

Police officials told local media that the blast occurred when some unknown perpetrators riding on a motorcycle hurled a hand grenade at the Joint Road market area of Quetta, the capital city of the country's southwestern Balochistan province.

Police cordoned off the area after the blast and launched a search operation in the surroundings to arrest culprits. No group or person has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

In a similar incident last week, several people were injured in a blast that took place outside a stadium when a football match was going on near the Airport Road area of Quetta.

