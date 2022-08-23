Pakistani weather agency warns of incoming heavy rain, flooding

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Pakistani Meteorological Department said that heavy rainfall in parts of the country's southern Sindh province on Tuesday and Wednesday could result in urban flooding in its lowland areas.

In its weather forecast report on Monday, the department said that the flood situation on Tuesday is also expected in the rainwater drains in parts of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province.

Additionally, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecasted a very high to exceptionally high-level flooding in eastern Balochistan province from Tuesday to Friday.

High to very high-level flooding may also occur in tributaries of Rivers Kabul and Indus during this time, it added.

The NDMA advised the concerned authorities to maintain an enhanced alert level and monitor the developing situations to reduce response time.

It further suggested locals, farmers and cattle herders shift their cattle away from low-lying areas adjacent to River Indus and in the vicinity of hill torrents, adding that travelers and tourists should remain cautious while traveling to the high-risk areas.

At least 820 people have been killed and 1,315 others injured in separate accidents caused by heavy rains across Pakistan since the start of monsoon season on June 14, the NDMA said on Monday.