China's summer box office tops 9 bln yuan
(Xinhua) 09:39, August 30, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's box office revenue for the summer movie season, which runs from June 1 to Aug. 31 this year, had topped 9 billion yuan (about 1.31 billion U.S. dollars) by Monday.
That figure comes in above the 7.38 billion yuan recorded during the three-month period in 2021, according to data from box office tracker Maoyan.
The top three earners were sci-fi comedy "Moon Man," sentimental drama "Lighting up the Stars," and the American sci-fi adventure flick "Jurassic World: Dominion," respectively raking in 2.87 billion yuan, 1.71 billion yuan and 1.06 billion yuan as of Monday afternoon.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
