Sci-fi action film "The Matrix Resurrections" tops Chinese box office
(Xinhua) 13:18, January 15, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- U.S. sci-fi action film "The Matrix Resurrections" topped the Chinese mainland box office on its debut Friday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Saturday.
Directed by Lana Wachowski, the sequel to 2003's "The Matrix Revolutions" and the fourth installment in The Matrix film series raked in 17 million yuan (about 2.67 million U.S. dollars) on Friday.
Domestic drama "Embrace Again" came in second, finishing the day with a box office revenue of 10.8 million yuan.
It was followed by crime thriller "G Storm," which pocketed nearly 6.6 million yuan on Friday.
