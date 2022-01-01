China's box office tops 47.26 billion yuan in 2021

Xinhua) 15:52, January 01, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's box office revenue exceeded 47 billion yuan (about 7.37 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, continuing to lead the global box-office market, the China Film Administration said Saturday.

The yearly box office collection hit 47.26 billion yuan, with 84.49 percent coming from domestic productions, the administration said.

The number of movie screens reached 82,248 in 2021, maintaining the most in the world, up 6,667 from the previous year, it added.

As the world's largest film market in 2021, China's movie industry had seen a rapid recovery from the COVID-19 impact.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)