China, Philippines agree to usher in "golden age" in bilateral ties

Xinhua) 09:02, August 30, 2022

MANILA, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China and the Philippines agreed to usher in a "golden age" in bilateral ties and work together for regional peace and development, said an official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) here on Monday.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, held meetings with Speaker of the House of Representatives and Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) President Martin Romualdez, former President and Senior Deputy Speaker of the House Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, chairperson of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Imee Marcos, as well as Senate minority leader Aquilino Pimentel III.

The two sides agreed to maintain close high-level exchanges, enhance communication of political parties and people-to-people exchanges, deepen pragmatic cooperation, manage disputes properly, and jointly promote peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region.

