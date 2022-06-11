Philippines' Marcos vows to foster stronger, deeper ties with China

Xinhua) 15:10, June 11, 2022

Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos delivers a speech during the awarding ceremony to Filipinos that contributed to the promotion of the Philippines-China mutual understanding, in Makati City, the Philippines on June 10, 2022. The newly-elected Philippine leader on Friday vowed to foster stronger and deeper Philippines-China relations during his six-year administration. (Photo by Rouelle Umali/Xinhua)

MANILA, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on Friday vowed to foster stronger and deeper Philippines-China relations during his six-year administration.

In his speech at the awarding ceremony to Filipinos that contributed to the promotion of the Philippines-China mutual understanding, the newly-elected Philippine leader lauded China's role in helping the Philippines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also pledged to uphold an independent policy.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said the past six years saw China-Philippines relations consolidated, and China became the Philippines' largest trading partner, second-largest export market and the major source of foreign investments.

"I am fully confident that our relations will surely open a new chapter and be upgraded to new heights," Huang said.

The Chinese embassy in the philippines and the Association for Philippines-China Understanding on Friday honored 11 Filipinos, including former President Joseph Estrada, who helped forge a better understanding between the neighboring Asian countries.

