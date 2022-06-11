Philippines' Marcos vows to foster stronger, deeper ties with China
Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos delivers a speech during the awarding ceremony to Filipinos that contributed to the promotion of the Philippines-China mutual understanding, in Makati City, the Philippines on June 10, 2022. The newly-elected Philippine leader on Friday vowed to foster stronger and deeper Philippines-China relations during his six-year administration. (Photo by Rouelle Umali/Xinhua)
MANILA, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on Friday vowed to foster stronger and deeper Philippines-China relations during his six-year administration.
In his speech at the awarding ceremony to Filipinos that contributed to the promotion of the Philippines-China mutual understanding, the newly-elected Philippine leader lauded China's role in helping the Philippines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also pledged to uphold an independent policy.
Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said the past six years saw China-Philippines relations consolidated, and China became the Philippines' largest trading partner, second-largest export market and the major source of foreign investments.
"I am fully confident that our relations will surely open a new chapter and be upgraded to new heights," Huang said.
The Chinese embassy in the philippines and the Association for Philippines-China Understanding on Friday honored 11 Filipinos, including former President Joseph Estrada, who helped forge a better understanding between the neighboring Asian countries.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi sends congratulatory message to Philippine President-elect Marcos
- China willing to maintain friendship, deepen cooperation with Philippines
- China offers more assistance to Philippine typhoon victims
- China sends aid, offers condolences to typhoon victims in Philippines
- China ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Philippines
- Philippines hails establishment of comprehensive strategic partnership between ASEAN and China
- Philippines thanks China for "life-saving vaccines"
- China donates more COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines
- China, Philippines to deepen cooperation on fighting transnational crime
- Philippines, China laud "robust" cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.