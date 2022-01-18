China willing to maintain friendship, deepen cooperation with Philippines

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the Manila Forum for China-Philippines Relations via video on Jan. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday that China and the Philippines should maintain their friendship, remove disruptions, deepen cooperation, and jointly open up a better future for bilateral relations.

Wang made the remarks when addressing the Manila Forum for China-Philippines Relations via video.

Facts have proved that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's strategic decision to improve relations with China is in line with the fundamental interests of the Philippine people. It is also in line with the common interests of China and the Philippines and the trend of peaceful regional development, Wang said.

Noting the friendly exchanges between the two countries have lasted for more than 1,000 years, Wang said China is willing to continue to guarantee Philippine COVID-19 vaccine needs. China will also cooperate on specific drugs and public health capacity-building until the virus is defeated.

China is willing to continue to open the door to more Philippine agricultural products and improve investment to help the Philippines accelerate its industrialization and modernization process and enhance its independent development capabilities, Wang said.

On the South China Sea issue, Wang said China is prepared to promote joint development without affecting each other's respective rights and claims. China is also willing to turn challenges into opportunities, help the development of the Philippines, and strengthen the friendship between the two peoples.

Wang called on both sides to maintain the ASEAN-centered regional cooperation framework and deepen the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership.

