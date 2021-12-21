Home>>
China ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Philippines
(Xinhua) 08:50, December 21, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government is ready to assist, within its capacity, the Philippine government and people according to their urgent needs, a spokesperson with China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) said Monday.
Noting that the Philippines was hit hard by Typhoon Rai recently, causing heavy casualties and property losses, spokesperson Xu Wei said that China expressed deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to all affected.
