Philippines hails establishment of comprehensive strategic partnership between ASEAN and China

MANILA, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday underlined "the depth and breadth" of the 30-year relations between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, hailing the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides.

At the ASEAN-China Special Summit to Commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations via video link, Duterte lauded China's "timely assistance" to the ASEAN's COVID-19 response efforts, highlighting that China was the first dialogue partner to provide "life-saving vaccines and medical supplies."

Duterte also welcomed China's ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP) agreement, adding that enhanced multilateralism and connectivity will be the drivers of inclusive and comprehensive recovery.

The ASEAN includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

