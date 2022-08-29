China's SOEs see rising revenue in Jan.-July

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw increased revenue in the first seven months of this year, official data showed Monday.

The SOEs raked in 45.78 trillion yuan (about 6.67 trillion U.S. dollars) in operating revenue in the January-July period, up 9.5 percent from the same period last year, according to the data from the Ministry of Finance.

The combined profits of SOEs declined 2.1 percent year on year to 2.68 trillion yuan during the period, the data showed.

Total profits of China's centrally administered SOEs rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier to 1.92 trillion yuan in the period, and their operating revenue edged up 10.6 percent to 25.75 trillion yuan.

