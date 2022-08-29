Home>>
China's SOEs see rising revenue in Jan.-July
(Xinhua) 16:45, August 29, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw increased revenue in the first seven months of this year, official data showed Monday.
The SOEs raked in 45.78 trillion yuan (about 6.67 trillion U.S. dollars) in operating revenue in the January-July period, up 9.5 percent from the same period last year, according to the data from the Ministry of Finance.
The combined profits of SOEs declined 2.1 percent year on year to 2.68 trillion yuan during the period, the data showed.
Total profits of China's centrally administered SOEs rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier to 1.92 trillion yuan in the period, and their operating revenue edged up 10.6 percent to 25.75 trillion yuan.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China calls for more green efforts from central SOEs
- China's central SOEs invest more in R&D
- Chinese SOEs to recruit more university graduates
- Profits of Chinese SOEs drop in Jan.-April
- Over 90 pct of China's SOE reform three-year action plan completed
- China's central SOEs see steady revenue, profit growth in first 2 months
- China urges central SOEs to improve financial management
- China's central SOEs report growth in January
- Profits of Chinese SOEs surge 30.1 pct in 2021
- China's central SOEs report record revenues, profits in 2021
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.