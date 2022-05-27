Profits of Chinese SOEs drop in Jan.-April

Xinhua) 16:32, May 27, 2022

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The combined profits of China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) declined 3.6 percent year on year to 1.28 trillion yuan (about 190 billion U.S. dollars) in the first four months of the year, official data showed on Friday.

The SOEs raked in 24.57 trillion yuan in operating revenue in the January-April period, 9.8 percent higher than in the same period last year, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

