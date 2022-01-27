Profits of Chinese SOEs surge 30.1 pct in 2021

Xinhua) 10:42, January 27, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The combined profits of China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) surged 30.1 percent year on year to nearly 4.52 trillion yuan (about 715 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, official data showed Wednesday.

The SOEs raked in 75.55 trillion yuan in their operating revenue last year, up 18.5 percent year on year, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

The total profits of China's centrally-administrated SOEs rose 27 percent from a year earlier to 2.86 trillion yuan, while their operating revenue neared 41.73 trillion yuan, up 17.7 percent year on year.

In 2021, China's local SOEs also reported robust growth in their combined profits and revenue, which increased by 35.9 percent and 19.5 percent, respectively, the data showed.

By the end of last year, the debt-to-asset ratio of the country's SOEs came in at 63.7 percent, 0.3 percentage points higher than the previous year.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)