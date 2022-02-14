Home>>
China's central SOEs report growth in January
(Xinhua) 16:54, February 14, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw double-digit revenues and profit growth in the first month of this year, showed official data Monday.
Net profits of central SOEs expanded by 10.2 percent from a year ago to 142.38 billion yuan (about 22.36 billion U.S. dollars) in January, said the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council.
The central SOEs raked in 3 trillion yuan in combined revenues in the first month of 2022, an increase of 12.4 percent year on year, according to the SASAC.
