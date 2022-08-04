China calls for more green efforts from central SOEs

Xinhua) 15:09, August 04, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has called on the country's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to further live up to their responsibilities in promoting energy conservation, and ecological and environmental protection.

Central SOEs' practices on the two fronts will be supervised and managed in a dynamic and categorized manner based on their industry, energy consumption, emission level of major pollutants, and impact on the ecological environment, according to a guideline unveiled on Wednesday by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council.

The guideline stressed that central SOEs should curb the blind development of low-level projects with high energy consumption and high emissions.

Overseas production and business activities should also abide by the local ecological and environmental protection laws and regulations, the guideline noted.

The guideline also encourages central SOEs to develop green and low-carbon sectors related to their main business.

