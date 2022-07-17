Chinese vice premier stresses green, high-quality development

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a construction site of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 14, 2022. Han visited the city of Nyingchi in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region and Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province on Thursday and Friday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has underscored the importance of sticking to a green growth path prioritizing ecological protection and called for new achievements in promoting high-quality development.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during visits to the city of Nyingchi in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region and Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province on Thursday and Friday.

In Nyingchi, after visiting a construction site of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway and a sand-and-gravel processing plant, he stressed project quality and safety, and called for enhanced R&D and applications for domestically produced equipment, as well as greater production and use of energy-saving and green construction materials.

Han also learned about local hydropower project development plans, and said that the reasonable development and protection of water resources should be coordinated and scientific research should be made before starting the construction of major projects.

In Yushu, Han underscored the importance of protecting the natural ecology and resources of Sanjiangyuan -- or the three-river-source -- which is home to the headwaters of the Yangtze, Yellow and Lancang rivers.

More efforts should be made to promote wetland development, enhance biodiversity protection and reduce man-made disturbances to nature, Han stressed.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a nature reserve in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 15, 2022. Han visited the city of Nyingchi in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region and Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province on Thursday and Friday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

