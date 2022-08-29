Fudan University starts registration of freshmen

Xinhua) 08:34, August 29, 2022

Freshmen register their information at a dormitory of Fudan University in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 28, 2022. The registration of freshmen of the university started on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Volunteers help freshmen get to their dormitories at Fudan University in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 28, 2022. The registration of freshmen of the university started on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A freshman takes a photo with a mascot at Fudan University in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 28, 2022. The registration of freshmen of the university started on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

