Hong Kong Polytechnic University unveils new gate

Ecns.cn) 15:28, August 25, 2022

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) unveils its iconic main entrance near Core A on Cheong Wan Road, August 24, 2022. (Photo: China News Service)

August 24 this year marks the 85th Anniversary of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

