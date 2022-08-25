Home>>
Hong Kong Polytechnic University unveils new gate
(Ecns.cn) 15:28, August 25, 2022
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) unveils its iconic main entrance near Core A on Cheong Wan Road, August 24, 2022. (Photo: China News Service)
August 24 this year marks the 85th Anniversary of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- US universities facing sharp fall in Chinese students
- Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) scheduled to open in September
- Watch candidates, parents receive university admission letters
- Chinese university to compile textbooks for intangible cultural heritage studies
- Feature: Beijing Normal University pioneers integrating sports, education
- 'World-class' universities list expanded
- Poll: Chinese universities’ “unconventional courses” endorsed by over 62 percent of respondents
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.