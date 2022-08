Freshmen come to register at Peking University

Xinhua) 08:14, August 29, 2022

A freshman (1st L) registers at Peking University in Beijing, capital of China, on Aug. 28, 2022. Freshmen came to register at Peking University on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A freshman makes a fingerprint onto a painting while registering at Peking University in Beijing, capital of China, on Aug. 28, 2022. Freshmen came to register at Peking University on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A freshman (R) walks on the campus of Peking University in Beijing, capital of China, on Aug. 28, 2022. Freshmen came to register at Peking University on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A freshman poses for a photo at Peking University in Beijing, capital of China, on Aug. 28, 2022. Freshmen came to register at Peking University on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a freshman for nucleic acid test at Peking University in Beijing, capital of China, on Aug. 28, 2022. Freshmen came to register at Peking University on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

