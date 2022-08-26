92nd Lisbon Book Fair kicks off in Portugal

Xinhua) 11:03, August 26, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 25, 2022 shows a view of the 92nd Lisbon Book Fair at the Parque Eduardo VII in Lisbon, Portugal. The 92nd Lisbon Book Fair kicked off at the Parque Eduardo VII in Lisbon on Aug. 25 and will run until Sept. 11. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

People visit the 92nd Lisbon Book Fair at the Parque Eduardo VII in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 25, 2022. The 92nd Lisbon Book Fair kicked off at the Parque Eduardo VII in Lisbon on Aug. 25 and will run until Sept. 11. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

