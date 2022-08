Tourism rebounds quickly in Portugal

Xinhua) 13:18, August 08, 2022

Beachgoers sunbathe and swim at Oura beach in Albufeira, Algarve region, Portugal on Aug. 6, 2022. Tourism is rebounding quickly in Portugal. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

Beachgoers sunbathe and swim at Oura beach in Albufeira, Algarve region, Portugal on Aug. 6, 2022. Tourism is rebounding quickly in Portugal. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

Tourists sunbathe and swim at the pool of a hotel in Albufeira, Algarve region, Portugal on Aug. 6, 2022. Tourism is rebounding quickly in Portugal. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

A tourist arrives at a hotel in Albufeira, Algarve region, Portugal on Aug. 6, 2022. Tourism is rebounding quickly in Portugal. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)