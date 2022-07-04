Air show held to celebrate 70th anniversary of Portuguese Air Force
An aircraft performs during an air show in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Portuguese Air Force at an air base in Beja, Portugal, July 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)
