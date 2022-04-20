Home>>
Portuguese FM tests positive for COVID-19
(Xinhua) 08:47, April 20, 2022
LISBON, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs Joao Gomes Cravinho said Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet, the minister said his symptoms are "very mild" and he will spend the week on telework.
"It serves as a reminder that the virus is still with us, and that we must remain vigilant," he tweeted.
To date, Portugal has recorded more than 3.7 million COVID-19 cases.
