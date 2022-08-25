Locals channel water from Yangtze River into farmland amid drought in east China
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows a worker pumping river water into the water diversion channel for irrigation in Suncun Town, Fanchang District of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province.
High temperatures and the lack of rain in the Yangtze River basin has led to drought in some parts of Fanchang District. Locals channelled water from the Yangtze River into the farmland in various ways to minimize the impact of the drought on agricultural production. (Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)
Workers pump water from the Yangtze River for irrigation in Xingang Town, Fanchang District of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 23, 2022.
Workers pump water from the Yangtze River for irrigation in Xingang Town, Fanchang District of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 23, 2022.
A farmer checks an irrigation canal in Xingang Town, Fanchang District of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 23, 2022.
A farmer checks an irrigation canal in Xingang Town, Fanchang District of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 23, 2022.
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows workers pumping water from the Yangtze River for irrigation in Xingang Town, Fanchang District of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province.
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows workers pumping water from the Yangtze River for irrigation in Xingang Town, Fanchang District of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province.
A farmer pumps water into a field for irrigation in Xingang Town, Fanchang District of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 23, 2022.
A farmer pumps water into a field for irrigation in Xingang Town, Fanchang District of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 23, 2022.
A worker pumps river water into the water diversion channel for irrigation in Suncun Town, Fanchang District of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 23, 2022.
A worker pumps river water into the water diversion channel for irrigation in Suncun Town, Fanchang District of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 23, 2022.
An excavator dredges a water diversion channel for irrigation in Digang Town, Fanchang District of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 23, 2022.
An excavator dredges a water diversion channel for irrigation in Digang Town, Fanchang District of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 23, 2022.
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows a dam built in the river in preparation for a temporary drought-relief station in Digang Town, Fanchang District of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province.
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows a dam built in the river in preparation for a temporary drought-relief station in Digang Town, Fanchang District of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province.
