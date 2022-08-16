We Are China

Yangtze River in Wuhan recedes in flood season due to drought

Ecns.cn) 13:29, August 16, 2022

A large area of a beach along the Yangtze River appears in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, August 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

Wuhan section of the Yangtze River has dried up due to persistent high temperatures and far below average amounts of rainfall in Hubei.

August is usually a flood month in the history.

