In pics: 2022 World 5G Convention in NE China

Xinhua) 08:25, August 12, 2022

Exhibitor introduces a 5G mining robot at the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 11, 2022. China has some 1.85 million 5G base stations and more than 450 million 5G end users, both accounting for over 60 percent of the global total. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A visitor experiences a 5G remote medical robot at the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 10, 2022.

Visitors experience a 5G flight simulator at the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

A visitor experiences a 5G remote mining equipment at the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

A kid experiences virtual filmmaking supported by 5G technology at the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

An exhibitor demonstrates the 5G remote surgery robot at the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 11, 2022.

