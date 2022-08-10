China's machinery industry reports revenue growth in H1
A worker works on an assembly line at a farm machinery manufacturing company in east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's machinery industry registered steady expansion in revenue in the first half of the year, according to the China Machinery Industry Federation (CMIF).
The operating revenue of firms in the sector totaled 12.95 trillion yuan (about 1.9 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, up 5.44 percent year on year, according to data from the CMIF.
The added value of the sector rose 0.7 percent year on year during the period, the data showed.
The federation attributed the expansion to a package of pro-growth measures since the beginning of the year.
The total export volume of the machinery industry also saw a year-on-year increase of 10.41 percent, showing the resilience of the sector, said Chen Bin, executive vice president of the CMIF.
Looking ahead, more efforts should be made to ensure solid implementation of the pro-growth policies, stabilize industrial chains and solve the difficulties facing enterprises, Chen said.
Photos
