China's industrial capacity utilization rate at 75.1 pct in Q2
BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's industrial capacity utilization rate came in at 75.1 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, down 3.3 percentage points from the previous year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.
Among the three major sectors, the mining sector's utilization rate in Q2 stood at 76.7 percent, increasing 0.6 percentage points from the same period in 2021, data from the bureau showed.
The utilization rate of manufacturing came in at 75.4 percent, down 3.4 percentage points, while that of the production and supply of utilities stood at 70.6 percent, down 4.1 percentage points from the previous year.
China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 0.7 percent year on year in the second quarter of this year.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier stresses development of rural industries
- China's garment industry records revenue growth in Jan.-May
- China accounts for 30 pct of global manufacturing output: official
- China's leather industry logs steady growth in first four months
- China's light industry registers robust growth in first four months
- China's shipbuilding sector continues to lead in world market
- China's industrial capacity utilization rate at 75.8 pct in Q1
- China's chemical fiber industry records growth in revenue
- Industrial profits surge but pressures might loom
- China's industrial profits up 5 pct in first two months
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.