China's industrial capacity utilization rate at 75.1 pct in Q2

Xinhua) 13:58, July 16, 2022

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's industrial capacity utilization rate came in at 75.1 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, down 3.3 percentage points from the previous year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Among the three major sectors, the mining sector's utilization rate in Q2 stood at 76.7 percent, increasing 0.6 percentage points from the same period in 2021, data from the bureau showed.

The utilization rate of manufacturing came in at 75.4 percent, down 3.4 percentage points, while that of the production and supply of utilities stood at 70.6 percent, down 4.1 percentage points from the previous year.

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 0.7 percent year on year in the second quarter of this year.

