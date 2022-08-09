Home>>
China's space station lab module Mengtian arrives at launch site
(Xinhua) 09:52, August 09, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Mengtian, the second lab module of China's space station, has been shipped to the launch site in the southern island province of Hainan, the China Manned Space Agency said Tuesday.
The lab module will be assembled and tested as planned at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, said the agency.
The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition. All the systems involved in the mission are undergoing orderly preparations, said the agency.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Science lab's journey from cargo ship to Earth's orbit
- Why is Chinese the only language used on China's space station?
- Chinese vice premier congratulates Wentian mission participants
- China successfully launches Wentian lab module, construction of China’s space station enters full speed stage
- China to launch first lab module for space station
- China prepares to launch Wentian lab module
- China's Tianzhou-3 cargo craft separates from space station combination
- China's deep space exploration laboratory starts operation
- Shenzhou-14 taikonauts to conduct 24 medical experiments in space
- Shenzhou-14 astronauts enter Tianzhou-4 cargo craft
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.