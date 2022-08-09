China's space station lab module Mengtian arrives at launch site

August 09, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Mengtian, the second lab module of China's space station, has been shipped to the launch site in the southern island province of Hainan, the China Manned Space Agency said Tuesday.

The lab module will be assembled and tested as planned at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, said the agency.

The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition. All the systems involved in the mission are undergoing orderly preparations, said the agency.

