China's FAST telescope detects over 660 new pulsars
GUIYANG, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), or the "China Sky Eye," scientists have identified over 660 new pulsars.
Pulsars (fast-spinning neutron stars) originate from the imploded cores of massive dying stars through supernova explosions. With their high density and fast rotation, they are an ideal laboratory for studying the laws of physics in extreme environments.
"The development of FAST has entered a golden period, and the stable operation of observation equipment has made a great contribution to this," said Jiang Peng, chief engineer of FAST. "Adequate observation time and outstanding signal capture ability have allowed FAST to perform better than other radio telescopes."
Located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in southwest China's Guizhou Province, FAST started formal operation in January 2020. It is believed to be the world's most sensitive radio telescope.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's FAST telescope detects over 660 new pulsars
- Over 660 new pulsars identified by China's FAST telescope since October 2017
- China’s FAST telescope discovers world’s first persistently active repeating fast radio burst
- China’s radio telescope detects first persistently active repeating fast radio burst from 3b light years away
- China’s FAST telescope helps achieve important scientific research results in 2021
- China's FAST telescope detects coherent interstellar magnetic field
- China's FAST telescope detects 509 new pulsars
- China's FAST telescope detects over 500 new pulsars
- Tencent's AI technology to find pulsars 'FASTER'
- FAST starts in-depth pulsar research
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.