Science lab's journey from cargo ship to Earth's orbit
(People's Daily App) 13:28, July 28, 2022
Relive the milestone moments as the Wentian labratory module was transported by ship to a launching pad and sent into space.
(Produced by Song Jiachen, Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)
