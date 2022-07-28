Languages

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Science lab's journey from cargo ship to Earth's orbit

(People's Daily App) 13:28, July 28, 2022

Relive the milestone moments as the Wentian labratory module was transported by ship to a launching pad and sent into space.

