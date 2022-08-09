Biden surveys flood damage in eastern Kentucky
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden surveyed flood damage in eastern Kentucky on Monday afternoon.
At a meeting with state and local officials, Biden said the devastation is "heartbreaking."
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted on Sunday that at least 37 people had died and "the devastation is enormous."
Biden had ordered federal aid to supplement Kentucky and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.
Biden, 79, ended isolation on Sunday after testing negative for COVID-19 for two consecutive days. He traveled to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday morning.
Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, leading to days of isolation and treatment at the White House before receiving negative test results. He tested positive again on July 30 in a rebound case and had a mild cough but didn't resume treatment.
Photos
