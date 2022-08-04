Biden still experiencing "occasional cough": doctor

Xinhua) 09:34, August 04, 2022

Photo taken in Arlington, the United States, on Aug. 3, 2022 shows an update from White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor on U.S. President Joe Biden's COVID-19 case. Biden is "still experiencing an occasional cough," his doctor said on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden is "still experiencing an occasional cough," his doctor said on Wednesday.

The symptom is less frequent than a day earlier, White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in an update about Biden's recovery from a "rebound" COVID-19 case.

Fever-free, Biden "continues to feel well" and finished a light workout in the morning but his antigen testing remained positive, according to O'Connor.

Biden, 79, tweeted Wednesday noon that he had held a secure phone call with his national security team, alongside a picture of him wearing a mask and sitting behind a desk.

The White House said Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks virtually on abortion rights in the afternoon.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, and tested negative on July 26 after days of isolation and treatment. He tested positive again on July 30 in a "rebound" case, according to the White House.

