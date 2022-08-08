We Are China

Biden ends isolation after recovering from COVID-19 rebound case

Xinhua) 08:29, August 08, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden ended isolation on Sunday after recovering from a COVID-19 rebound case.

Biden had tested negative for the coronavirus for a second consecutive day, White House physician Kevin O'Connor wrote in the latest update.

"He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel," O'Connor added.

Biden, 79, traveled to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday morning. "I'm feeling good," he told reporters.

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, leading to days of isolation and treatment at the White House before receiving negative test results.

He tested positive again on July 30 in a rebound case and had a mild cough but didn't resume treatment.

