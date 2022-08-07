Home>>
Biden tests negative in COVID-19 "rebound" case: doctor
(Xinhua) 11:35, August 07, 2022
WASHINGTON, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday in the process of his recovery from a "rebound" case, White House physician Kevin O'Connor wrote in an update.
Biden feels "very well" but will continue to isolate pending a second negative testing result, said O'Connor.
Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, leading to days of isolation and treatment at the White House before receiving negative testing results.
He tested positive again on July 30 in a "rebound" case and had a mild cough but didn't resume treatment.
