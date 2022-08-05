Biden's cough "is improving": doctor

Xinhua) 09:28, August 05, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's cough "is improving," his doctor said on Thursday.

Biden "feels very well today" but he still tested positive for COVID-19 with "a very occasional cough," White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in an update.

Biden hosted a roundtable virtually with business and labor figures to discuss measures to lower inflation on Thursday afternoon.

