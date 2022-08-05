Home>>
Biden's cough "is improving": doctor
(Xinhua) 09:28, August 05, 2022
WASHINGTON, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's cough "is improving," his doctor said on Thursday.
Biden "feels very well today" but he still tested positive for COVID-19 with "a very occasional cough," White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in an update.
Biden hosted a roundtable virtually with business and labor figures to discuss measures to lower inflation on Thursday afternoon.
