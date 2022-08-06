Biden's cough "almost" gone, but still tests positive

Xinhua) 10:28, August 06, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's cough "has almost completely resolved" but his COVID-19 testing still came back positive, his doctor said on Friday.

Biden "continues to feel very well" and will continue strict isolation measures given the test result, White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in an update.

In the afternoon, Biden is scheduled to sign two bills that "will help hold those who commit fraud under COVID-19 small business relief programs accountable."

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, and tested negative on July 26 after days of isolation and treatment. He tested positive again on July 30 in a "rebound" case, according to the White House.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)