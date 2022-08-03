Night illumination reduced to save on electric power in Germany
Photo taken on July 30, 2022 shows a night view of the old city hall in Munich, Germany. Some landmark structures across the country have reduced their night illumination to save on electric power. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)
Photo taken on July 29, 2022 shows a night view of the Berlin Cathedral in Berlin, Germany. Some landmark structures across the country have reduced their night illumination to save on electric power. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2022 shows a night view of the city hall in Hanover, Germany. Some landmark structures across the country have reduced their night illumination to save on electric power. (Photo by Joachim Sielski/Xinhua)
Photo taken on July 29, 2022 shows a night view of the Berlin Cathedral in Berlin, Germany. Some landmark structures across the country have reduced their night illumination to save on electric power. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2022 shows a night view of the city hall in Hanover, Germany. Some landmark structures across the country have reduced their night illumination to save on electric power. (Photo by Joachim Sielski/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Germany's gas supply situation stabilizes after restart of Nord Stream 1
- Nord Stream 1 resumes gas deliveries to Germany after maintenance
- Germany needs learning process ahead of 2022 World Cup
- Germany braces for energy sanctions by Russia: minister
- In pics: Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm Center in Berlin, Germany
- Germany charges former reserve officer with spying for Russia
- Summer Day Parade held in Weinheim, Germany
- Zelensky urges Germany to provide more support
- German companies report supply chain problems due to Ukraine crisis
- Germany's GDP growth forecast halved due to Ukraine crisis
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.