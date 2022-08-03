Night illumination reduced to save on electric power in Germany

Xinhua) 15:22, August 03, 2022

Photo taken on July 30, 2022 shows a night view of the old city hall in Munich, Germany. Some landmark structures across the country have reduced their night illumination to save on electric power. (Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 29, 2022 shows a night view of the Berlin Cathedral in Berlin, Germany. Some landmark structures across the country have reduced their night illumination to save on electric power. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2022 shows a night view of the city hall in Hanover, Germany. Some landmark structures across the country have reduced their night illumination to save on electric power. (Photo by Joachim Sielski/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 29, 2022 shows a night view of the Berlin Cathedral in Berlin, Germany. Some landmark structures across the country have reduced their night illumination to save on electric power. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2022 shows a night view of the city hall in Hanover, Germany. Some landmark structures across the country have reduced their night illumination to save on electric power. (Photo by Joachim Sielski/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)