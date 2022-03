We Are China

Summer Day Parade held in Weinheim, Germany

Xinhua) 09:49, March 28, 2022

A "snowman" is burnt after the Summer Day Parade in Weinheim, Germany, on March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

A "snowman" is seen during the Summer Day Parade in Weinheim, Germany, on March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

