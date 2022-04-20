We Are China

In pics: Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm Center in Berlin, Germany

Xinhua) 16:07, April 20, 2022

Photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows a view of the Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm Center in Berlin, capital of Germany.

The Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm Center is an open-shelving library in Berlin. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

