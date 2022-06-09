Germany needs learning process ahead of 2022 World Cup

June 09, 2022 By Oliver Trust ( Xinhua

BERLIN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- 11 unbeaten games under new coach Hansi Flick stand for a successful result, but the 2014 World Cup winner still needs to improve after failing to achieve a victory in this season's Nations League.

After three 1-1 draws against the Netherlands, Italy and England separately, Flick's team is looking for what it takes to gain ground. "We need to do the last step regarding cleverness and callousness," as Ilkay Gundogan put it.

The Manchester City midfielder demanded to "seek further development to get games like the one against England over the line."

A late penalty equalizer by Harry Kane in the dying minutes of the Nations League encounter caused disappointment for Germany after the leading goal by Jonas Hofmann.

The Moenchengladbach player scored Germany's first goal against England since 2017.

Being the dominant team against England and delivering an inspiring piece of modern football, Germany might not have much more work to do ahead of the Qatar tournament, but Flick believed that there must be an inevitable learning process.

"We have been acting bravely and creatively. We found satisfying solutions in many situations. That's important on the way we need to go," the German coach said.

England coach Gareth Southgate for a reason called Germany "one of the smartest teams aside from Brazil when it comes to tournaments like the World Cup."

Youngsters such as full-back David Raum (Hoffenheim), Jamal Musiala (Bayern), Nico Schlotterbeck (Freiburg/Dortmund), Hofmann (Moenchengladbach) and Chelsea's Kai Havertz increase the faith for Germany.

Raum proved that he can address the need to support the game over the left flank. Musiala delivered an enchanting masterpiece of creativity. Schlotterbeck indicated he can be a factor aside from defense rock Antonio Ruediger.

Hofmann is increasing Flick's options as he can cover the right-back job aside from the right-wing. Havertz can make up for the lack of a traditional spearhead.

Bayern's Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Niklas Sule are increasing Flick's options.

"It is important to develop a feeling for what the team is capable of. We have done that against England. Now it's up to us to gain results," Bayern icon Thomas Muller said.

