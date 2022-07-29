Home>>
Retired man turns waste into art
July 29, 2022
Chen Zhaoting, an 81-year-old retired man from Jinan, Shandong Province, has turned everyday refuse into core materials for his art for some 20 years.
Using processed pop cans and nut shells, Chen makes handicrafts such as peony flowers.
