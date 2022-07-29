We Are China

Retired man turns waste into art

(People's Daily App) 14:37, July 29, 2022

Chen Zhaoting, an 81-year-old retired man from Jinan, Shandong Province, has turned everyday refuse into core materials for his art for some 20 years.

Using processed pop cans and nut shells, Chen makes handicrafts such as peony flowers.

(Produced by Song Jiachen, Di Jingyuan and Liu Lin)

