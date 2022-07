Craftsman shows lifelike straw works

Ecns.cn) 10:56, July 13, 2022

A straw grasshopper made by Han Liuye in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Pengru)

Craftsman Han uses dried stalks from crops to create different artworks in Hebei. The straw plaiting technique was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008.

Straw grasshoppers made by Han Liuye in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Pengru)

Straw crickets made by Han Liuye in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Pengru)

A straw cicada made by Han Liuye in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Pengru)

A straw mantis made by Han Liuye in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Pengru)

Straw crickets made by Han Liuye in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Pengru)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)